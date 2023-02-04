Krewe of Southdowns ready to roll for their 33rd year

48°
BATON ROUGE- The capital area is continuing the Mardi Gras party for the last weekend before Fat Tuesday. 

Friday night the Southdowns Krewe will be rolling for their 33rd time. The theme this year is, "Southdowns Returns to the Roaring Twenties," since it's the year 2020.

The Krewe has been rolling since 1988, it was Dr. William Gladney who founded them. Dr. Gladney was a medical student that did his residency in New Orleans back in the '70s. Well, when he came back to his hometown of Baton Rouge he wanted to bring the Mardi Gras Spirit to his neighborhood. 

Not long after, the Krewe of Southdowns Flambeaux Parade was born. 

Their route will start at Glasgow Middle School at 7 p.m. and continue all the way to Cloverdale Avenue.

