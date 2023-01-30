67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Iberville Parish officials making second cut to drain Spanish Lake basin

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials hope a second cut in Alligator Bayou Road will help water levels in the area decrease quicker.

Residents in the area say the water started coming into their homes Tuesday and remained.

"It's dropped a couple of inches within the last couple of days," Prairieville resident Wayne Henderson said.

While many residents are cleaning up after flooding destroyed their homes, Henderson says he cannot, becuase he doesn't know just how much damage his home took.

"It's hard to say," Henderson says. "I'm waiting on my adjuster to come, but they won't come until the water's out and the flood's dry."

A cut in the road on Alligator Bayou and pumps running at full capacity have helped slowly drain the water. But Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso says a second cut would speed up the process.

Henderson is keeping an eye on the water levels, but says it could take weeks until his home is dry. Animals and fish are moving in feet from his house, near a bridge on Bluff Road, since the water doesn't have anywhere to go.

Thursday, August 25 2016

