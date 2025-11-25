'I didn't kidnap my cousin's baby:' Woman at center of AMBER Alert speaks out

NEW ROADS - A three-month-old child is safe after an AMBER Alert was issued in Pointe Coupee Parish Saturday evening.

The woman accused of taking the child is now facing an aggravated kidnapping warrant, but she says she did nothing wrong.

"Y’all just trying to put charges on me for something that’s false," said Carnasia Mims, the woman investigators say took the child from a home on Bayou Run Drive in New Roads.

State Police say the child was taken around 3:18 p.m., and the AMBER Alert was issued at 10:25 p.m. By 1 a.m., the baby had been found safe, and the alert was cleared.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office says investigators gathered enough information to secure an arrest warrant for Mims on a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

"I would never hurt a baby, especially someone that's my own flesh and blood," Mims said.

Mims explained that the child’s mother, her cousin, has been in jail since Nov. 20, leaving family members to share childcare responsibilities. She says her aunt, who is sick, asked her to pick up the children, and that the mother’s boyfriend handed the baby directly to her.

"I came to get the baby. He said, 'Yeah, I know,' and he gave her to me. That’s why I took her to the car and I left," Mims said.

"I got the baby from him. He gave me the baby," she added, noting that the boyfriend was not supposed to have the child, as he is under a protective order after previous charges.

Mims said she only found out about the AMBER Alert when it hit her phone. She had just left the baby in her mother’s care while running to the store.

"I was sitting down, and it popped up my name, and then the baby, and then I had millions of calls coming through all at once. Everyone said I was on a billboard, and I’m like, kidnapping? I cannot kidnap my own cousin’s baby," Mims said.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office told WBRZ that when deputies arrived at Mims’ residence, she was not there, but the child was safe.

Officials could not provide additional details about why they believed the child was in danger, but confirmed that Mims still has an active warrant and deputies are encouraging her to turn herself in.