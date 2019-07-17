Holiday Countdown with Holly Clegg for December 3

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana's cookbook queen Holly Clegg is joining 2une In for the entire month of December to share some great holiday recipes, cooking tips and gift ideas.



Crawfish Dip: This deliciously zesty crawfish dip is an amazingly diverse recipe that may be used as a casual dip or served over rice for flavor filled meal. With a light tomato white sauce and a touch of heat, this dynamic dip is the perfect crowd pleaser.



Makes 16 (1/4-cup) servings

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 cup skim milk

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails, rinsed and drained

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1. In large nonstick skillet, melt butter and olive oil, sauté onion until tender, 5 minutes. Add garlic and flour into mixture, stirring 1 minute. Gradually add tomatoes and green chilies and milk, mixing well.

2. Bring mixture to boil. Lower heat, stirring 5 minutes or until mixture thickens. Add Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper to taste.

3. Add crawfish and green onions, stirring until heated.



Nutritional information per serving: Calories 69, Calories from fat (%) 34, Fat (g) 3, Saturated Fat (g) 1, Cholesterol (mg) 43, Sodium (mg) 122, Carbohydrate (g) 5, Dietary Fiber (g) 1, Sugars (g) 2, Protein (g) 6, Diabetic Exchanges: 1/2 carbohydrate, 1 lean meat



White Chocolate Cheescake: White chocolate and cheesecake are outrageously delicious when combined in one dazzling dessert. You will be begging for a second piece. Serve with raspberries.



Makes 16 servings

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup old-fashioned oatmeal

2 tablespoons plus 2/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 (8-ounce) packages reduced-fat cream cheese

2 eggs 2 egg whites 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 3 ounces white chocolate, melted

1 cup nonfat sour cream 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. In bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, oatmeal, 2 tablespoons sugar, almond extract, and butter. Press onto bottom and sides of spring-form pan.

3. In mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and 2/3 cup sugar until light. Add eggs and egg whites, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add flour and white chocolate, mixing well. Add sour cream and vanilla, mix well.

4. Pour into prepared crust, bake 55 minutes. Remove from oven, cool to room temperature, refrigerate until well chilled. Remove from pan, serve.



Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 217, Calories from fat 44%, Fat 11 g, Saturated Fat 6 g, Cholesterol 55 mg, Sodium 197 mg, Carbohydrate 23 g, Dietary Fiber 0 g, Sugars 16 g, Protein 7 g, Diabetic exchanges: 1 1/2 carbohydrate, 1 lean meat, 2 fat

