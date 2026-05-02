Good 2 Eat: Creamy Chicken in White Wine Sauce

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Creamy Chicken in White Wine Sauce

4 chicken thighs, boneless

Creole seasoning

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Flour for dredging

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. butter divided

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/3 cup chicken stock

1 tsp. Herbs de Provence

1/2 cup heavy cream

Chopped fresh parsley, for serving

Cut your chicken thighs in half lengthwise to make 4 thinner cutlets. Sprinkle them with Creole seasoning and garlic powder, then dredge them in flour so they’re nicely coated.

Add the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the chicken and cook for 4-5 minutes/side until golden. Take the chicken out of the pan and set it aside.

Add the wine and chicken stock to the pan and let it bubble for about a minute. Stir to scrape up any bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the remaining butter and the Herbs de Provence to the pan, and continue simmering for another 2 minutes.

Add the cream and the chicken back into the pan. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for another 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened up a bit. Season with extra salt & pepper as needed and sprinkle with fresh parsley