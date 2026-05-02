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Good 2 Eat: Creamy Chicken in White Wine Sauce
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Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Creamy Chicken in White Wine Sauce
4 chicken thighs, boneless
Creole seasoning
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Flour for dredging
1 Tbsp. olive oil
3 Tbsp. butter divided
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/3 cup chicken stock
1 tsp. Herbs de Provence
1/2 cup heavy cream
Chopped fresh parsley, for serving
Cut your chicken thighs in half lengthwise to make 4 thinner cutlets. Sprinkle them with Creole seasoning and garlic powder, then dredge them in flour so they’re nicely coated.
Add the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter to a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the chicken and cook for 4-5 minutes/side until golden. Take the chicken out of the pan and set it aside.
Add the wine and chicken stock to the pan and let it bubble for about a minute. Stir to scrape up any bits from the bottom of the pan.
Add the remaining butter and the Herbs de Provence to the pan, and continue simmering for another 2 minutes.
Add the cream and the chicken back into the pan. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for another 5 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened up a bit. Season with extra salt & pepper as needed and sprinkle with fresh parsley
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