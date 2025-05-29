87°
Latest Weather Blog
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Days after finishing sixth grade at Glasgow Middle School, 12-year-old Naqeeb Mohammad Hossain competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Hossain spelled his way through his school, the district and the region to be competing with 242 kids from across the U.S. The competition, which runs from Tuesday through Thursday, is being held in National Harbor, Md.
Hossain correctly spelled the word "gaffe" in the first round but was eliminated in the second on a definition question for the word "Ebullience." He said that it meant defiance, when the competition had the listed definition as exuberance.
News
BATON ROUGE - Days after finishing sixth grade at Glasgow Middle School, 12-year-old Naqeeb Mohammad Hossain competed in the Scripps... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10...
-
Search suspended for a missing man in Swiss glacier collapse that destroyed...
-
Rep. Paula Davis carried a bill approved by the House on in...
-
Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading effort to slash...
-
Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law
Sports Video
-
Pitching leads Tigers into postseason
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium