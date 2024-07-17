Fundraiser planned Tuesday night for two West Feliciana students who died recently

ST. FRANCISVILLE— Big River Running Club is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday night to honor two West Feliciana students who died recently, including a football player killed in a car crash on July Fifth.

The run through downtown St. Francisville will support the families of Rayshon M. Franklin and Zacarri M. Scott. Franklin was killed after he drove off the road, overturned his car and hit a tree while traveling on La. 78.

Big River will donate $10 to each family for every participant in the run. Water bottles will also be sold for $10, with all of those proceeds going to the families as well.

The event is Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. It starts at the Big River Pizza Company off Commerce Street.