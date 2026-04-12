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Former LSU golfer Sam Burns sits atop Masters leaderboard after opening round
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AUGUSTA, GA - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns is tied for first at the Masters Tournament with defending champion Rory McIlroy at 5-under after shooting a 67 in the opening round on Thursday.
In his fifth Masters appearance, Burns took advantage of the course’s longest holes, making birdie or better on all four par-5s.
He got under par early, draining an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second. After dropping a shot on the seventh, he bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 eighth.
After the turn, Burns caught fire at Amen Corner, sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the 12th before adding another birdie on the par-5 13th.
He reached 5-under with another birdie on the par-5 15th, posting his lowest career round at the Masters.
Burns is scheduled to tee off for the second round on Friday at 11:32 a.m.
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