Former LSU golfer Sam Burns sits atop Masters leaderboard after opening round

AUGUSTA, GA - Former LSU golfer Sam Burns is tied for first at the Masters Tournament with defending champion Rory McIlroy at 5-under after shooting a 67 in the opening round on Thursday.

In his fifth Masters appearance, Burns took advantage of the course’s longest holes, making birdie or better on all four par-5s.

He got under par early, draining an 11-foot eagle putt on the par-5 second. After dropping a shot on the seventh, he bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 eighth.

After the turn, Burns caught fire at Amen Corner, sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the 12th before adding another birdie on the par-5 13th.

He reached 5-under with another birdie on the par-5 15th, posting his lowest career round at the Masters.

Burns is scheduled to tee off for the second round on Friday at 11:32 a.m.