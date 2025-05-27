Latest Weather Blog
Flags planted on Capitol lawn to honor those who gave ultimate sacrifice
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana organizations are honoring Memorial Day with a ruck march followed by the planting of flags on the Capitol lawn to represent Louisiana natives who sacrificed their lives.
Saturday, Blue Star Mothers and the For Our Fallen organization hosted a six-mile ruck walk from LSU Memorial Tower to the lawn in front of the new State Capitol.
When participants arrived, they took part in a heartfelt ceremony where volunteers, including WBRZ's Jordan Ponzio, read out the names of fallen soldiers from Louisiana before planting flags on the lawn.
"The 11,000 American Flags March is an opportunity for our community to collectively remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Denise Singleton, President of Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1. "This event embodies our shared gratitude and resolve to support the families who carry the legacy of their loved ones."
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Final boarding call for free bags at Southwest as airline abandons a...
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank announces meal distribution schedule for students out...
-
Sandbags available at Gonzales Wastewater Plant
-
Total of 12 people accused of helping escaped NOLA inmates arrested as...
-
Celebration of Life service for first Black Zachary police officer on Tuesday
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals