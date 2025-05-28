72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters responding to fire at Highland Road business

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a malfunctioning drink cooler may have sparked a Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery. 

Baton Rouge firefighters and police officers swarmed the Highland Road store around 9 p.m. Firefighters said they found smoke coming from the side window and had to force their way in to fight the flames. 

The building was deemed a total loss. No firefighters or people were injured. 

News
BRFD: Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery...
BRFD: Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery may have started from drink cooler malfunction
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a malfunctioning drink cooler may have sparked a Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 26 2025 May 26, 2025 Monday, May 26, 2025 9:06:00 PM CDT May 26, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days