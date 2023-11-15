58°
February 2, 2016 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
Gov: health department working with St. Joseph on murky tap water
Authorities searching for driver in vehicle pursuit through Baton Rouge Monday
No shadow: Pennsylvania groundhog 'predicts' early spring
Gusty storms possible Tues. PM
Three roundabouts to be built on Roddy Road in Ascension Parish
First phase of Downtown Greenway Connector project completed
Baker Superintendent Stroder discusses district progress
Radio show host files lawsuit, blames loss of state house seat on...
Eric Dooley ousted as Southern University football coach; Jags name interim replacement