Fatal crash near Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - A person was killed Friday after his motorcycle slammed into a truck that was merging onto a highway.

Louisiana State Police said Ryan Andrade, 26, of Geismar was killed in the crash around 5 a.m. on LA 3089 near LA 70.

Police said another driver in a pick-up truck, identified as 21-year-old Ray Vega, was driving along the CF Service Road and merged onto the highway without yielding. Andrade then struck the passenger's side of the truck at a high speed.

Andrade was seriously injured in the wreck and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges may be pending.