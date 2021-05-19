74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal crash near Donaldsonville

Related Story

DONALDSONVILLE - A person was killed Friday after his motorcycle slammed into a truck that was merging onto a highway. 

Louisiana State Police said Ryan Andrade, 26, of Geismar was killed in the crash around 5 a.m. on LA 3089 near LA 70. 

Police said another driver in a pick-up truck, identified as 21-year-old Ray Vega, was driving along the CF Service Road and merged onto the highway without yielding. Andrade then struck the passenger's side of the truck at a high speed. 

Andrade was seriously injured in the wreck and died at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation and criminal charges may be pending. 

News
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Donaldsonville early...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Donaldsonville early Friday morning
DONALDSONVILLE - A person was killed Friday after his motorcycle slammed into a truck that was merging onto a highway.... More >>
5 days ago Friday, May 14 2021 May 14, 2021 Friday, May 14, 2021 4:57:00 PM CDT May 14, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days