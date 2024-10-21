Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 5

Baton Rouge - After another successful week of high school football in the Baton Rouge area, the Sports2 team has narrowed down three players who stood out. Vote now for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.

The Dunham School dominated the Baker Buffaloes in a 8-2A match up to remain undefeated. Linebacker Andy Dutrutch returned two blocked punts for touchdowns in the Tigers' 55-7 victory.

Denham Springs quarterback Jerry Horne did a bit of everything in the Yellow Jackets' win over Southern Lab. Horne threw for 214 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in a touchdown in the victory.

Madison Prep running back Alfred McKight has been a crucial part of the Chargers' offense. McKnight rushed for 191 yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns in Madison Prep's 54-31 victory over Parkview Baptist.

