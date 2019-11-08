Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 9- Zeon Chriss

BATON ROUGE- After playing JV football in 8th grade at Southern Lab, last year Zeon Chriss transferred to Madison Prep. It was there that the then freshman beat out a pair of upperclassman for the starting job at quarterback.

"When I was a freshman, I was kind of nervous coming in. But I knew I had to take responsibility to take this team to a championship," said Chriss.

Now a sophomore, Zeon has been on a tear this season. Last Friday he had another big day accounting for 177 yards of offense with both a rushing and passing touchdown. He also has the Chargers in first place and 8-1 on the year.

"When I came in this year I had a talk with my dad who said I had to take over this team more and work hard and stay on everyone. That way we can be great as a team and win a championship," said Chriss.

Another thing driving Zeon is his want for redemption in his own mind. Last year in the second round of the playoffs, Chriss tore his meniscus in his left leg. That's why it is championship or bust for the sophomore who is back to 100%.

"I feel like I let my team down. It made me work harder," said Chriss.

"He feels like he has some unfinished business," said Madison Prep head coach Landry Williams. "He leads by example. His energy and his effort that he puts forth, we feed off of that."

Madison Prep head on the road for a matchup with West Feliciana on Friday.