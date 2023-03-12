Entrepreneur, podcaster hosting women's wellness day

76°
BATON ROUGE - A women's wellness event is being hosted this Saturday, sponsored by a local entrepreneur and podcast host.
Chisolu Isiadinso was recently featured on Love, 225, highlighting the way she is using her platform to elevate women across the capital area, and now she's doing it in a different way.
Forever a Dreamher is hosting a Women's Wellness Day Saturday, Mar. 11 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at The Electric Depot on Government Street. The day will focus on the mind, body, and soul with wellness experts and vendors on the site.
Additionally, 100% of the ticket sales and 20% of the vendor sales will benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital/
You can buy tickets for the event at their website here.
News
