EBRSO: Deputies investigating after two people arrive to hospital with gunshot wounds

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are trying to sort out what happened after two men showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds Monday evening. 

They arrived at a medical facility shortly after 8 p.m., but it's still unclear where the shooting happened. 

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies were searching the area near Hooper Road Park on Guynell Drive but are still looking for information. 

Deputies were roping off areas near the entrance with crime scene tape. 

This is a developing story.

