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East Baton Rouge Parish Library celebrates National Bake Week with Baker Faire
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BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosted the inaugural Baker Faire on Saturday in celebration of National Bake Week.
The community event highlighted local talent and budding entrepreneurs by featuring over 25 local cottage bakers selling a variety of baked goods. Vendors also offered baking-themed items like purses and aprons.
Attendees enjoyed live demonstrations from the Red Stick Spice Company and the Young Chefs Academy, attended sessions on how to start a cottage bakery and learned about resources provided by the library to support baking enthusiasts.
The event also included the Edible Book Festival along with a Cookie Contest featuring over 70 entries.
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BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosted the inaugural Baker Faire on Saturday in celebration of National... More >>
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