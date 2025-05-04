60°
East Ascension holds annual Pond Jump for seniors' last day
GONZALES - East Ascension High School hosted its annual Pond Jump to celebrate the senior high schoolers' last day on campus.
Soon-to-be grads jumped into the pond on the school's campus to celebrate finishing another chapter in their academic careers.
Congrats, grads, from WBRZ!
