Dunham dominates Baker 55-7 in Game of the Week

Baton Rouge - The Dunham Tigers remain undefeated as they start district play. The Tigers defeated Baker 55-7 Friday night.

The scoring got started early. Baker was forced to punt and Dunham blocked the punt. Andy Dutrutch recovers and returns it for a touchdown.

Dunham would go on to score on almost every offensive possession after that. Quarterback Elijah Haven ran a touchdown in on a 4th down, 22 yard run for a 14-0 lead.

A pass to Jarvis Washington would add to the lead 21-0. In the second quarter, Dunham would score twice more with a Colin Pecue touchdown run along with another blocked punt and recovery for a touchdown by Dutrutch.

The Baker Buffaloes would only score once as Dunham goes on to get the win 55-7 and remain undefeated.

