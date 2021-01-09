Latest Weather Blog
Driver trapped for hours after crashing into River Road levee
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – Police say a driver was trapped for hours overnight after crashing their vehicle into a levee on River Road.
According to Baton Rouge Police, preliminary information indicates that the driver was speeding down Brightside Drive and crossed over River Road. The car then proceeded across the levee and came to rest in some trees late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
The vehicle and the trapped driver was discovered hours later by drivers on River Road.
Crews used the Jaws of Life to rescue the trapped driver. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance in stable condition.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Appears that the person was driving over the levee. Unclear how many times the vehicle flipped. pic.twitter.com/03fc5peGLr— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) February 6, 2017
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nearing 105, Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins receives COVID-19 vaccine
-
Blood donors needed amid pandemic as supply drastically declines
-
Man files lawsuit over lack of unemployment benefits
-
Public schools continue to monitor COVID cases after holiday break
-
La. dental providers begin receiving COVID vaccine for staffs