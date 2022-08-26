78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donaldsonville man arrested on attempted murder charge

Related Story

ASCENSION PARISH - On Thursday, November 5, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested a wanted Donaldsonville man who was found in New Orleans, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) reports.

According to APSO, 33-year-old Michael Leblanc was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His arrest is tied to a Sunday, Nov. 1 shooting in Donaldsonville. Detectives say on that day they were dispatched to a residence on Donaldsonville's Fifth Street where the homeowner told them Leblanc had recently fired gunshots at them and then fled the scene.

Deputies say the homeowner was not injured, but a few nearby vehicles were damaged in the gunfire.

APSO has confirmed that Leblanc will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail sometime Thursday.

Related Images

News
Ascension officials capture Donaldsonville man wanted on...
Ascension officials capture Donaldsonville man wanted on attempted murder charges
ASCENSION PARISH - On Thursday, November 5, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested a wanted Donaldsonville man... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, November 05 2020 Nov 5, 2020 Thursday, November 05, 2020 7:29:00 AM CST November 05, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days