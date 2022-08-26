Donaldsonville man arrested on attempted murder charge

ASCENSION PARISH - On Thursday, November 5, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested a wanted Donaldsonville man who was found in New Orleans, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) reports.

According to APSO, 33-year-old Michael Leblanc was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His arrest is tied to a Sunday, Nov. 1 shooting in Donaldsonville. Detectives say on that day they were dispatched to a residence on Donaldsonville's Fifth Street where the homeowner told them Leblanc had recently fired gunshots at them and then fled the scene.

Deputies say the homeowner was not injured, but a few nearby vehicles were damaged in the gunfire.

APSO has confirmed that Leblanc will be booked into the Ascension Parish Jail sometime Thursday.