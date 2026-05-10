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Discussions over Louisiana's congressional districts heat up at Capitol
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Baton Rouge residents dispose of household hazardous materials
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13th annual Red Wig Walk raises awareness for HIV in Baton Rouge
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Funeral held in Shreveport for 8 children killed in mass shooting
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Pedestrian dies after being hit by Frontier Airlines plane during takeoff
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Local schools win big at Outdoor Track and Field State Meet