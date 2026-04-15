Latest Weather Blog
Denham Spring Girl Scout among five Louisiana teens recognized with sustainability award
Related Story
GONZALES — Five Louisiana teenagers are being honored for earning one of the most prestigious awards in Girl Scouting.
The Girl Scout Gold Award is achieved by fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts nationwide and recognizes young women who design and lead sustainable, high-impact projects that create real change in their communities.
Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host its annual Gold Award Recognition Dinner on April 14 in Gonzales, celebrating five young women who have earned the distinction.
This year's Girl Scout Gold Award includes Rylie Page of Denham Springs, who built accessible planter beds to promote inclusion and independence for individuals with disabilities. Page is one of five Louisiana girls receiving the honor.
The Gold Award represents a Girl Scout's ability to identify a community need, develop a sustainable solution and lead others in creating lasting change.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
5 injured in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue
-
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K...
-
Better Business Bureau hosting free shred event in Baton Rouge this weekend...
-
2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church hosting Car and Craft Show...
-
Sunday Journal: Capital Area Heart Walk
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU