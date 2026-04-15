Denham Spring Girl Scout among five Louisiana teens recognized with sustainability award

GONZALES — Five Louisiana teenagers are being honored for earning one of the most prestigious awards in Girl Scouting.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is achieved by fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts nationwide and recognizes young women who design and lead sustainable, high-impact projects that create real change in their communities.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host its annual Gold Award Recognition Dinner on April 14 in Gonzales, celebrating five young women who have earned the distinction.

This year's Girl Scout Gold Award includes Rylie Page of Denham Springs, who built accessible planter beds to promote inclusion and independence for individuals with disabilities. Page is one of five Louisiana girls receiving the honor.

The Gold Award represents a Girl Scout's ability to identify a community need, develop a sustainable solution and lead others in creating lasting change.