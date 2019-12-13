Dave Aranda to remain at LSU

BATON ROUGE – And, just like that, Dave Aranda isn’t likely to be going anywhere.

Amid a flurry of high-profile reports picked up in Baton Rouge Tuesday of Dave Aranda being warm to the idea of leaving LSU for the head football coach gig at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, sources told a Vegas newspaper, Aranda was not offered such a job.

As ESPN reported Aranda was “not expected” to be the next head coach at UNLV late Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal went a step deeper: “...people close to the search process disputed [previous reports] and said they thought Aranda might be using the opening as leverage at LSU.”

Multiple national sports outlets reported earlier Tuesday evening, Aranda was a favorite for the UNLV job.

Sports Illustrated reported Aranda was in "serious negotiations" to take the head coach position of the Rebels. He's also said to be in the running for the head spot at Colorado State.

Adding to our earlier report: #UNLV and #LSU’s Dave Aranda in serious negotiations. School is working on a deal to make him its new head coach.



UNLV has a new facility, will play in Raiders new stadium and is promising significant financial support for Aranda’s potential staff. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 10, 2019

The Associated Press said that the University of Nevada Las Vegas had officially offered Aranda the head coaching position for the Rebels football team.

But, along with the Vegas local newspaper, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported otherwise. Rittenberg claims sources tell him no offer has been given to the assistant coach.

Sources now telling me #LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is not expected to be the next #UNLV coach. There were some initial talks from both sides but no offer was made. #Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo remains a strong candidate for the UNLV job. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 11, 2019

Aranda is currently one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country after signing a four-year, $10 million deal in 2018. Multiple teams have tried to court Aranda as a head coaching prospect in the past.