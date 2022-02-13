Cool Schools: Baton Rouge FLAIM Fitness Friendly

BATON ROUGE- Getting the blood flowing is extremely important and one teacher at Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet thinks it's the best way to get the brain moving.



The students kick off their morning fitness program with a walking routine.



"It's to get our blood pumping," said 4th grader, Leah Lott. "and to get us active and ready for the day."



Next, the student line up and start dancing. The dance number gets the brain communicating with both sides of their bodies.



"they get to go to the classroom and they are very focused," said health teacher, Bonnie Richardson. "the wiggles are out of them and they are ready to focus, it seems to help."



We salute you, Baton Rouge FLAIM, for walking, dancing and making your school really cool.