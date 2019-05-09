67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cleanup continues after gas leak

ST. AMANT - Hazmat crews remained on the scene Tuesday of a gasoline leak in Ascension Parish that shut down area roadways overnight.

Officials say nearly 75 gallons of gas leaked into a ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 431 and Gold Place Rd. In St. Amant.

It happened after a tanker truck swiped a pole while making a turn.

The sheriff's office says roadways in the area have since reopened.

No evacuations were conducted and no one was injured.

Tuesday, October 29 2013

