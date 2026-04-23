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Brusly vape shop owner who allegedly sold vapes to teens arrested

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BRUSLY - The owner of a smoke shop was arrested for allegedly selling vape pens and alcohol to juveniles. 

WBRZ previously reported that the Brusly Police Department and the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control began investigating Ramez Smoke Shop after a mother said someone at the store sold alcohol to her son. 

While surveilling the store, law enforcement said they saw one teen buy a vape and another buy alcohol. 

Store clerk and owner Saber Al Murisi was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center for unlawful sale of vape products and alcohol to a minor. 

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Brusly vape shop owner who allegedly sold...
Brusly vape shop owner who allegedly sold vapes to teens arrested
BRUSLY - The owner of a smoke shop was arrested for allegedly selling vape pens and alcohol to juveniles. ... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 4:39:00 PM CDT April 20, 2026
Brusly shop owner faces charges after selling...
Brusly shop owner faces charges after selling vape to minor, then alcohol to teen hours later
BRUSLY — A smoke shop owner was arrested twice in one day after Brusly police say he sold vapes and... More >>
5 days ago Saturday, April 18 2026 Apr 18, 2026 Saturday, April 18, 2026 8:46:00 AM CDT April 18, 2026

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