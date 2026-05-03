78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament

Related Story

BRUSLY - Brusly softball has been to the state tournament in three of the last four years. However, they haven't been able to get over the hump and make it to the championship game.

The Panthers feel as if this can be their year to bring a trophy home. They're relying not only on their talents, but the bond the team has to carry them through their time in Sulphur. 

"We talked about it. We want to play on that last day. That's our focus; to get to that game. I've been there four times playing in that game, and it's something I want this group to feel. Just to have that opportunity," head coach Beau Bouvier said. 

No. 3 Brusly heads to Sulphur to take on No. 2 Lutcher in the Non-Select Division II semifinals set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

If they advance to the State Championship game, they'll face the winner of No. 1 North Desoto vs. No. 5 Iota on Sunday at noon. 

News
Brusly softball looks to make it past...
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
BRUSLY - Brusly softball has been to the state tournament in three of the last four years. However, they haven't... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 Thursday, April 30, 2026 11:33:00 PM CDT April 30, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days