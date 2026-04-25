BRPD officer's quick thinking helped save baby's life

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer's quick thinking helped save a baby's life inside an AT&T store at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge.

On Saturday, April 18, Cpl. Jermaine Javius was visiting his mom, Sandrea Jenkins, at her workplace when he noticed something.

"I was actually leaving extra duty. When I got outside, I noticed a young man was coming outside. He had an infant in his hand. When I looked at that child, I could actually see the face of the child, and I could pretty much tell that the child was gasping for air," Javius said.

Javius says the baby's face had turned blue. That's when he grabbed the child and ran inside the store to try to save his life.

"I had my hand on his back and his chest area, and I could tell that at some point, in my feeling that he had stopped breathing," Javius said. "I continued to work on him to try and clear his airway and stuff like that."

Jenkins said it was a scary moment.

"I went to the back, and I started crying and praying. I was like, 'God, please give him the strength to do whatever he has to do to rescue this baby,'" Jenkins said.

While he was attempting to save the child, Javius kept saying, "Please breathe, please breathe."

"I was tunnel visioned into that child. I couldn't hear anything else. Everything around me was quiet. I could only hear myself, my heartbeat, and that child," Javius said.

Then, the baby started crying. It was at that moment that Javius knew that the child was going to be alright.

"He did start breathing, and fire came on scene, and EMS came on scene to further evaluate the child, and I was able to get that child back to his family," Javius said.

Javius says the training he underwent with BRPD and being a father himself were key in helping save the baby's life.

"Honestly, words can't describe it. I think it's a feeling of being a superhero. It feels like people are counting on you," Javius said.

Many came to quickly thank Javius for his quick thinking, including his mom.

"I'm so proud of Jermaine. I'm very proud of him. He's a blessed young man. He really is," Jenkins said.

Javius told WBRZ that he's learned the baby is doing well. WBRZ attempted to get in contact with the family, but hasn't been able to.