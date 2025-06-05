Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man arrested for attempted murder after ramming into ex-girlfriend's car
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for attempted murder after dashcam caught him allegedly ramming into his ex-girlfriend's car.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Edward Berryman, 36, for attempted first-degree murder and stalking after his ex-girlfriend called officers and said he had crashed into her car while she and her son were inside.
She said that while she was leaving a store on May 25, Berryman parked his car in front of the exit to try and block her in. She was able to leave through a different exit, but Berryman allegedly followed her through a back neighborhood and intentionally crashed into the driver's side of her car.
The victim said she and her 15-year-old son, who was also in the car, feared for their lives. Police said the victim has a protective order against Berryman with no expiration date.
Berryman was arrested on May 29 and booked for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, violations of protective orders and stalking.
