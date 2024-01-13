BRPD detains and questions person of interest in two murders

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say there is a "strong possibility" that two separate fatal shooting were racially motivated.

According to Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely, the two murders that took place this week on Florida Boulevard and Alaska Street are currently being investigated. He says there is a "strong possibility" the murders were racially motivated.

One person of interest, identified by authorities as Kenneth Gleason, has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings, but no arrests have been made in the murders of 59-year-old Bruce Cofield and 49-year-old Donald Smart.

Gleason remains a person of interest in both investigations after being arrested on drug charges overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.