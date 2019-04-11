Baton Rouge organizations give back this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - The Salvation Army has partnered with a number of organizations including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help give back this Thanksgiving season.

Volunteers made a number of stops around the Baton Rouge area Wednesday to hand out hot lunches to those in need.

The prep for the day of giving started last week. Volunteers began cooking up the 150 turkeys on Monday at the Louisiana Culinary Institute. The Salvation Army and the food bank say this day would not be possible without their volunteers.

"It was several hours this morning with about 30 volunteers, just prepping the meals before we ever go out," said Major Brett Meredith. "We see a great turnout and we've already had probably 150 volunteers in the three days."

About 2,500 meals were handed out to the community Wednesday.





