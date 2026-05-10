Baton Rouge Fire Department arrests man for arson in connection with house fire in Zachary

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a Tuesday house fire on New Weis Road in Zachary.

The department arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Spann following an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Zachary Fire Department.

Investigators said the fire began from a trash pile outside the home before spreading to the rest of the home. Witnesses allegedly reported seeing Spann carrying a gas can at the property before the fire.

Spann was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for simple arson.