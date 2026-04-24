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Baton Rouge event connects formerly incarcerated women with housing, benefits and legal help
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BATON ROUGE — Women recently released from prison got a chance to connect with support services at an event held by Operation Restoration.
The Second Chance Pop Up Event took place at New Ark Baptist Church. It offered help with legal cases, SNAP and Medicaid applications and utility assistance.
"We kind of trying to meet people where they are," said Montrell Carmouche, senior advisor for Operation Restoration. "We kind of have everything you need over here, and if we don't have it, we have a way to figure it out for you. We are all one poor choice from needing this second chance."
The organization will hold a similar event in Lake Charles on April 28.
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