56°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Community College breaks record for first-year student enrollment for fall semester
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A record number of first-year students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College for the fall semester, the school said Monday.
A total of 2,722 first-year students enrolled at the college for the Fall 2025 semester, breaking last year's record of 2,501.
“The record-breaking first-year class speaks volumes about the Baton Rouge Community College mission of being the preferred provider of talent for a global marketplace,” BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith Sr. said.
This will bring BRCC's total fall enrollment to 11,402 students, the second highest in the college's history, behind 11,563 enrolled students in 2024.
News
BATON ROUGE - A record number of first-year students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College for the fall semester, the... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
-
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
-
Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails
-
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
-
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...