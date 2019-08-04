86°
Bain transfers to community college
Only days following his reinstatement to LSU, defensive end Maquedius Bain is leaving Baton Rouge.
Bain announcing via twitter that he's transferring to Pearl River Community College in Mississippi.
This comes off the heel of no criminal charges being filed against Bain, QB Anthony Jennings and CB Dwayne Thomas following their burglary arrest in June.
After two years at defensive tackle, Bain was expected to compete for one of the starting defensive end positions.
