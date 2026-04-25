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Amazon debuts drone that will be delivering packages to Baton Rouge doorsteps
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BATON ROUGE - Amazon unveiled a new initiative coming to Baton Rouge over the summer.
Amazon Prime Air will be delivering packages around the Capitol City by the MK30 drone, a new technology that's already been deployed in seven cities across the country.
Company spokesperson Jeff Cleland said the drone could cut delivery time from two days to two hours.
"So you're thinking of things you need. You're going on a work trip, and you forgot your AirPods or something like that. We can get you that in under two hours. If you have a sick kid at home and you don't want to load your kid into the car, we can get your kid's Motrin in a short amount of time," Cleland said.
The company says the drone will be able to deliver small items to addresses within seven miles of the fulfillment center.
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