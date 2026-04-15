Allergies or a cold? What your symptoms are telling you and when to see a doctor

BATON ROUGE - Figuring out whether you're dealing with allergies or a cold can be tricky, especially during spring when both are common. But there are specific signs that can help you tell the difference.

"Sometimes it is really difficult to determine if someone has a cold versus allergies," said Sandra Hong, an allergist at Cleveland Clinic. "One of the things that I think is really important is that you get symptoms around the same time every single year."

Hong said another way to tell if it's allergies is to pay attention to the symptoms. Are you noticing any itching, such as an itchy throat, itchy eyes or itchy ears — that's very common with allergies.

With a cold or flu, you're more likely to experience a fever, body aches or chills in addition to a runny nose or sore throat.

Allergies can linger for weeks. If you still have symptoms after two weeks, it's probably allergies since colds run their course in about five to 14 days.

Allergies happen when your immune system overreacts to harmless substances like pollen, dust or mold. Your body mistakenly identifies these as threats and releases chemicals called histamines to attack them, which causes the swelling, congestion, sneezing and itchy, watery eyes you experience.

Colds, meanwhile, are caused by viruses.

When a virus enters your body, your immune system fights back and the side effects of that fight — nasal congestion, runny nose, coughing, sneezing — feel a lot like allergies.

"Very frequently, patients with allergies also have asthma, so I would actually be very aware of that," Hong said. "And if you notice during this time of the year that things that you normally like to do are causing you to be short of breath, or you're coughing or wheezing, please talk to your primary care physician or consider seeing an allergist because those symptoms can be related to asthma."

Louisiana is a prime state for allergies to pollen, according to Dr. David Kaufman, chief of the Division of Allergy/Immunology at LSU Health Shreveport. With the state's southern latitude and Gulf moisture, pollen seasons last longer compared to other parts of the country. The pollen season typically starts in February and runs through summer.

There are two components of the spring pollen season in Louisiana. The first is tree pollen, which lasts from February through April, and the next is grass pollen, which starts in April, peaks in May and lasts through summer.

Dr. Kaufman said pollen counts tend to be highest in the early morning, so you should avoid outings at that time if you have allergies. You can also keep windows closed and wipe down pets after they come inside.

Dr. Hong said if you discover you have allergies, there are plenty of over-the-counter medications that can help. Your first line of defense should be a daily antihistamine like Claritin, Allegra or Zyrtec.

For a cold, rest and fluids are the foundation of recovery.

Your body needs energy to fight the virus and staying hydrated helps loosen congestion and prevents secondary complications. Ibuprofen or Tylenol can reduce aches and fever. Decongestants can help with congestion and cough suppressants or expectorants may provide relief depending on your cough type.

Hong said if symptoms persist, it's best to consult with your physician.