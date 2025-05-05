Addis residents react to heavy rains

ADDIS - Residents in Addis are cleaning up after storms on Thursday left several with flood damage.

Addis resident Hannah Smith said she saw water begin to rise around 7 a.m. She said she was able to get her three children out of their townhome.

"Couple minutes after that, the water started rushing in the front door. Then, it was rushing in the back door. Then, it was rushing underneath the windows. I don't even know how it was coming underneath the windows. It was just all of the sudden, I was trying to push the water out, but it just kept coming in," Smith said. "I don't know if my car is a total loss at this point. If it is, we're looking at $20,000. I have a washer and a dryer. I lost furniture and bedding. That's now at the curb, everything inside of my house is probably a couple grand. If I lost my car, we're looking at a lot more."

West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola said the storms hit some areas harder than others.

"One area of our parish in Addis, Louisiana, received over 8.5 inches in an 87 minute period, so that's your definition of a true flash flood," Manola said. "There's an older apartment complex off of Chad Drive in Addis, Louisiana, that we did have to evacuate some folks there, some minor flooding on the first floor. Entergy actually came in and shut down the power. They thought it was unsafe and they shut down the power, so we opened up a temporary shelter at the Addis VFW."

Manola said drainage crews are checking canals, making sure nothing is stopping water flow.

Others at the same apartment complex as Smith said they had never seen flooding like Thursday's.

"I went to use the bathroom, got out of bed. My foot was in water. I went to open the door, look out the window, the whole neighborhood was flooded. There was water everywhere," Addis resident Isaiah Stenhouse said.

The American Red Cross is assessing damage and assisting. They said a temporary shelter has been set up at the Addis VFW.

The Addis VFW address is 4453 Myhand Street in Addis.