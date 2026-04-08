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Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Wednesday Apr 8
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Advocates for Louisiana's homeless population rally at the State Capitol
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INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former St. Francisville Police officer charged in death of woman...
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EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Suspect steals vehicle with toddler inside; child found safe in...
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Wednesday Health Report: Golfers, try these exercises before your next round
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West Feliciana Parish receives millions in broadband expansion investments
Sports Video
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LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
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SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title
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LSU guard, former top-100 recruit Bella Hines to enter transfer portal
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LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Southern head coach Marshall Faulk to hold...
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Clopton deals in LSU softball win against Central Arkansas