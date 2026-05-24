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Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday May 24
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Details emerge of a potential Iran deal as U.S. cites progress
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Suspect dead after approaching White House checkpoint with weapon, Secret Service says
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10th annual Soul Food Festival wraps up Sunday
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Several Memorial Day events are taking place around the capital area on...
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Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of investment scam
Sports Video
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Former U-High QB Emile Picarella leaves LSU football
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LSU's Alix Franklin staying connected with St. Amant softball
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LSU softball readies for Super Regional against top-seeded Alabama
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LSU baseball sees season come to an early end in SEC Tournament...
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LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest