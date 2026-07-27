96°
Latest Weather Blog
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas Story' plush puppies
Related Story
ZACHARY — Must Luv Dogs Rescue in Zachary joined us on 2une In to share Raising Cane's plush puppies initiative benefitting charities around the country.
Raising Cane's will donate proceeds from every "A Christmas Story" themed pup sold to charities, including Must Luv.
Ashleigh McHugh with Must Luv said the donations help them cover vet bills, get much-needed supplies and keep all of their fosters fed.
Plush puppies can be bought at any Raising Cane's restaurant for $10.99 plus tax while supplies last. Anyone wishing to learn more about Must Luv can click here.
News
ZACHARY — Must Luv Dogs Rescue in Zachary joined us on 2une In to share Raising Cane's plush puppies initiative... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for 2 people who stole thousands worth of cigarettes from...
-
Cracker Barrel CEO steps down a year after logo debacle
-
BRPD searching for 2 attempted murder suspects in Plank Road shooting
-
Baton Rouge family marks three years since pregnant mother was shot and...
-
Raising Cane's celebrating National Chicken Finger Day with pair of promotions
Sports Video
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?