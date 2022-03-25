2 Questions - Malary Pullen

Malary Pullen is an Anchor / Reporter 2une In Morning News on WBRZ News 2. Malary joined WBRZ in August 2017. She’s a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Broadcast Journalism degree.

Pullen is passionate about helping people, that’s why her original career path was in medicine. Later she saw that she could help people by providing valuable information and helping in the community. Malary fell in love with journalism at Southern Miss when she saw how quality story telling helps people.

Malary began her career at WHLT where she was awarded a Mississippi AP Award for Best Investigative Reporting. She was even more accomplished at her next stop as an Anchor / Reporter at WJTV in Jackson, MS with recognition for Best Reporter, Breaking News and Best Public Affairs Reporting.

Malary is married and enjoys reading, cooking and working on decorating her home in Addis, LA.

Facebook: Malary Pullen TV

Twitter: @MalaryPullenTV

Email: mpullen@wbrz.com