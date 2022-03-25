45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Questions - Malary Pullen

Related Story

Malary Pullen is an Anchor / Reporter 2une In Morning News on WBRZ News 2. Malary joined WBRZ in August 2017. She’s a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a Broadcast Journalism degree.

Pullen is passionate about helping people, that’s why her original career path was in medicine. Later she saw that she could help people by providing valuable information and helping in the community. Malary fell in love with journalism at Southern Miss when she saw how quality story telling helps people.

Malary began her career at WHLT where she was awarded a Mississippi AP Award for Best Investigative Reporting. She was even more accomplished at her next stop as an Anchor / Reporter at WJTV in Jackson, MS with recognition for Best Reporter, Breaking News and Best Public Affairs Reporting.

Malary is married and enjoys reading, cooking and working on decorating her home in Addis, LA.  

Facebook: Malary Pullen TV

Twitter: @MalaryPullenTV

Email: mpullen@wbrz.com

News
Malary Pullen - Anchor / Reporter 2une...
Malary Pullen - Anchor / Reporter 2une In Morning News
Malary Pullen is an Anchor / Reporter 2une In Morning News on WBRZ News 2. Malary joined WBRZ in August... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, August 09 2017 Aug 9, 2017 Wednesday, August 09, 2017 5:39:00 PM CDT August 09, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days