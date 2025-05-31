83°
Latest Weather Blog
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10 near Siegen Lane
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle pileup along Interstate 10 at Siegen Lane on Thursday.
DoTD said the crash happened around 11 a.m. and eastbound lanes were shutdown shortly after.
Officials said of the five people transported, one was in critical condition, two were serious and two others were stable.
No more information was immediately available.
News
BATON ROUGE - Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle pileup along Interstate 10... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Taylor Swift has regained control of her music, buys back first 6...
-
Ascension Parish woman to represent Louisiana at national pageant in June
-
Dixon Correctional inmate accused of raping, beating cellmate near death; victim suffers...
-
St. Helena swings for the fences as parish sets out to build...
-
Gonzales man arrested more than a year after series of alleged car...
Sports Video
-
Report: Pelicans' Zion Williamson accused of raping, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, her...
-
Saints staff looking for versatility in defensive players
-
Pitching leads Tigers into postseason
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...