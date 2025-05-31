83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10 near Siegen Lane

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle pileup along Interstate 10 at Siegen Lane on Thursday. 

DoTD said the crash happened around 11 a.m. and eastbound lanes were shutdown shortly after. 

Officials said of the five people transported, one was in critical condition, two were serious and two others were stable. 

No more information was immediately available. 

News
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital...
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle pileup along Interstate 10... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 29 2025 May 29, 2025 Thursday, May 29, 2025 11:42:00 AM CDT May 29, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days