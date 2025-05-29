87°
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10 near Siegen Lane

4 hours 10 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, May 29 2025 May 29, 2025 May 29, 2025 11:42 AM May 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle pileup along Interstate 10 at Siegen Lane on Thursday. 

DoTD said the crash happened around 11 a.m. and eastbound lanes were shutdown shortly after. 

Officials said of the five people transported, one was in critical condition, two were serious and two others were stable. 

No more information was immediately available. 

