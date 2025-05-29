87°
2 children, 3 adults taken to hospital after multi-car pileup on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle pileup along Interstate 10 at Siegen Lane on Thursday.
DoTD said the crash happened around 11 a.m. and eastbound lanes were shutdown shortly after.
Officials said of the five people transported, one was in critical condition, two were serious and two others were stable.
No more information was immediately available.
