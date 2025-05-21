71°
Zachary residents get hail during Wednesday morning storm
ZACHARY - Residents in Zachary walked out of their homes and work buildings to see hail on the ground Wednesday.
WBRZ viewers sent in photos and videos of hail around 10:30 a.m., the pieces appearing to be no bigger than coins.
