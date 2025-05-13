77°
Zachary Police seeking information on missing 81-year-old

1 hour 38 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 6:43 PM May 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

Jacob Hull was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. in a white shirt, green pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Hull’s whereabouts should contact ZPD at 225-955-6012.

