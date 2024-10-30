Young man recovering from severe burns after being caught in stampede at Southern's homecoming

BATON ROUGE — A young man from Lutcher is recovering from severe burns after being caught in a stampede at Southern University's homecoming.

De'Vantay Travis, 20, said he was attending the university's homecoming game and was looking forward to having a good time. He said he was close to the stadium near a tailgate area when out of nowhere a group of people took off running rushing towards him.

“Everybody took off running, and my back was still turned. I got knocked down. I was trying to get up, and that’s when somebody knocked over a pot of grease,” Travis said.

The spilled grease scalded his skin causing third-degree burns on his lower back and right leg.

"I had called 911 like three times and the phone kept disconnecting when I was out there because they didn't have no good service. But, it took them like 45 minutes to an hour before they got me," Travis said.

Travis finally received medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

Travis' mother, Nakia, said when she received the call from her son she rushed to be by her son's side.

“Hearing my child holler and scream the way he was screaming when it initially happened that’s something you never want to hear,” she said.

Travis' mother said seeing her son in so much pain is traumatizing.

“It’s some. It’s an experience I wouldn’t wish on nobody,” she said.

Travis has undergone his first round of skin graft surgery and is waiting for the second surgery. He is undergoing physical therapy.

If you would like to donate to Travis' recovery journey click the link to his GoFundMe.