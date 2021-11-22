Wrong-way driver killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

GRAY - A 51-year-old man from Lafayette was killed in a wreck along U.S. Highway 90 early Monday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, Paul Chevalier was killed along U.S. Highway 90 near Louisiana Highway 24 when the Dodge Charger he was driving veered into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a Ford pickup, head-on.

Chevalier was killed in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford and their passenger were both injured.

Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation.