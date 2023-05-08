Wrong-way driver killed Baton Rouge woman in St. James Parish crash

ST. JAMES PARISH - A woman from Baton Rouge was killed when a wrong-way driver hit her car on Sunday night in St. James Parish.

According to State Police, 27-year-old Jiasia Steib from Baton Rouge was driving north along Blues Highway near I-10 at 10:30 p.m.

Troopers said 50-year-old Mark Wooten from Houston was driving the opposite direction, crossed over the center line and hit Steib head-on. She died at the scene.

Wooten was taken to a hospital and after his release was booked for vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI and no seatbelt.